Bills announce unfortunate news about Chase Claypool

Chase Claypool’s first season with the Buffalo Bills is over before it ever really began.

The Bills announced on Tuesday that they have placed Claypool on season-ending injured reserve. Claypool had been working his way back from a toe injury he suffered last month, though the Bills did not specify whether that was the injury that ended the wide receiver’s 2024 season.

Chase Claypool to IR. He was originally injured on July 28 with a toe injury, and described as day to day when the injury first happened. https://t.co/ZNuCKRBJgy — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) August 13, 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Claypool, a former star at Notre Dame, in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He had an outstanding rookie season with 62 catches for 873 yards and 9 touchdowns. Claypool was also productive in his second year with 59 receptions for 860 yards and 2 scores, but it was all downhill from there.

The Steelers traded Claypool to the Chicago Bears midway through the 2022 season. Judging by some comments he made before the trade, it is safe to say that was an unexpected development for him.

Claypool was a non-factor for the Bears in 2022 before being traded to the Miami Dolphins midway through last season. He caught 4 passes in 9 games with the Dolphins.

The thought of the 26-year-old Claypool playing in an offense with Josh Allen was intriguing, but it sounds like we will probably never get to see it.