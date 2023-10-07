Chase Claypool’s old predictions for himself go viral after trade

Chase Claypool did not play up to the standard that Chicago Bears fans probably expected during his 2-year stint with the team. Based on Claypool’s old predictions, the wide receiver also envisioned something drastically different.

The Bears traded Claypool to the Miami Dolphins on Friday after a tumultuous tenure in the Windy City.

After news of the trade went public, a clip of Claypool’s previous appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast from June 2022 resurfaced on X. In the clip, Claypool asserted that he is a top-3 wide receiver in the NFL. The video has been viewed more than 1.8 million times as of writing.

“I know for a fact I’m not like the rest of the guys in the NFL,” said Claypool. “I know I’m a top-5 receiver, I know a top-3 receiver. When I’m working, I’m a dog. People line up across me too. … I’ve just got to show the people. It’s going to happen. We’re going to rewind this and we’re going to see this clip in a little bit.”

The 25-year-old also went on to project the stats he believed were attainable ahead of the 2022 NFL season. He predicted over 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns for himself going into his third year with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Claypool had just 311 receiving yards and 1 touchdown for the Steelers in 2022 before they traded him to the Bears. The Notre Dame alum had just 140 receiving yards and no touchdowns across 7 games for Chicago last season.

Claypool has drawn more attention for his non-existent effort rather than from any defensive coverage this season. Perhaps a change of scenery in Miami could help Claypool get closer to his personal goals.