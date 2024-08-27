 Skip to main content
Bills cut former 1st-round pick

August 27, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Sep 24, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of a Buffalo Bills player’s helmet on the sidelines against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills are moving on from another veteran player in their secondary.

Safety Kareem Jackson was informed on Tuesday that he will be released by the Bills, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports.

The Bills signed Jackson just last month in hopes that he could help bolster a secondary that has lost several key players this offseason. Jackson, a 36-year-old with 14 seasons of NFL experience, was a first-round draft pick by the Houston Texans back in 2010. He spent most of the last five seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Buffalo released former All-Pro safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde this offseason for salary cap purposes. Jackson was a cornerback for the first part of his NFL career before the Broncos moved him to safety in 2019, but the Bills will look elsewhere to fill the void.

Jackson is known as a hard hitter but very often overdoes it and has gotten suspended multiple times in recent years for illegal hits. He could get another shot with a team that is in need of defensive back depth heading into the season.

Buffalo Bills
