Kareem Jackson gets major discipline over illegal hit against Vikings

The NFL is coming down hard on Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson after his latest illegal hit in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The league announced Monday that Jackson has been suspended for four games for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Minnesota quarterback Josh Dobbs (video here). This marks Jackson’s second suspension of the season for this type of hit.

#Broncos DB Kareem Jackson was suspended again, this time for 4 games. pic.twitter.com/3pvIOuk4QG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2023

Jackson was previously ejected and suspended for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers tight end Luke Musgrave in Week 7. That suspension was initially for four games as well, but was reduced to two games on appeal. Sunday’s game marked Jackson’s return to action after that suspension. He was also ejected from a Week 2 game against Washington for the same reason.

Jackson is expected to appeal this suspension as well, according to Mike Klis of 9News. In light of his previous offenses, however, he might have a much tougher time getting this one reduced than he did last time.