Bills share major news about Damar Hamlin

It has been less than four months since Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and had to be resuscitated, and the Buffalo Bills safety is now ready to resume his career.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters on Tuesday that Hamlin has met with numerous specialists, who all agreed that the 25-year-old is “cleared to resume full activities.”

Per GM Brandon Beane, Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume full football activities.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field on Jan. 2. It was unclear at the time if he was going to survive, let alone ever be able to play football again.

Hamlin indicated a few weeks ago that he planned to continue his career.

Assuming Hamlin is able to play a significant portion of the 2023 season, he seems like a virtual lock for one big NFL award.