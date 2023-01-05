Damar Hamlin takes huge step in his recovery

The Buffalo Bills shared another update about Damar Hamlin on Thursday morning, and the news was once again very positive.

Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center say Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” over the past 24 hours. The defensive back is still considered to be in critical condition but has “demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact.”

Hamlin’s agency also issued a statement saying the 24-year-old made “substantial improvement” overnight on Wednesday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Hamlin opened his eyes on Wednesday night and has been responsive. Hamlin was also able to grip the hands of those in the hospital room with him.

Damar Hamlin has been gripping the hands of those close to him. Another very positive sign. https://t.co/GpabbnqTWm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2023

Hamlin collapsed on the field following a collision during Buffalo’s “Monday Night Football” game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He suffered a cardiac arrest and had his heartbeat restored by medical personnel at Paycor Stadium.

One of the the main concerns with a person who needs to be resuscitated is how brain function will be impacted. The fact that doctors described Hamlin as neurologically intact is a huge step in his recovery.

Hamlin’s friend on Wednesday cleared up one big miscommunication about Damar’s health. Fortunately, almost every update that has been issued since Hamlin was hospitalized has been positive.