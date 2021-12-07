Bills’ Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer incensed with reporter over postgame question

Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer were incensed with a question asked by a Buffalo Bills reporter after the team lost 14-10 to the New England Patriots on “Monday Night Football.”

The Patriots went old-school football and ran the ball 46 times against the Bills, choosing to pass just three times due to the heavy winds. New England ran the ball successfully too, piling up 222 yards on the ground.

After the game, Bills defensive players Hyde and Jordan Poyer answered questions from the media. WIVB’s Jerry Sullivan asked the players whether they were embarrassed by the Patriots beating them while throwing so few passes.

Both Hyde and Poyer were offended by the question.

Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde were not happy when asked if they were embarrassed by the run defence tonight. pic.twitter.com/5lwqZ8CRyh — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 7, 2021

“What kind of question is that?” Poyer asked rhetorically.

“What are we doing, bro?” Hyde chimed in.

Then after their press conference ended, Hyde sent a message to Sullivan.

“Don’t do that, don’t do that,” he told Sullivan as he walked out.

As Micah Hyde was leaving the podium, he had this to say to WIVB reporter Jerry Sullivan, who asked the question about the Bills run defence. pic.twitter.com/Qigk975fzl — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 7, 2021

The players had a right to be upset with the question, but it’s not like it wasn’t a fair question. New England’s three pass attempts were the fewest by a team in an NFL game since 1974. And the Pats won!

The Patriots defeated the Bills with 3 pass attempts; the fewest by any team since the Bills in Week 3 of 1974 vs the Jets (2) pic.twitter.com/hp0DTuOMw1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 7, 2021

The media’s job isn’t to caudle the players, but to ask them tough ones when it’s called for. Essentially asking them why they didn’t defend the run better despite knowing it was coming was a fair question.