Bo Nix throws unreal 93-yard TD vs. Browns

Bo Nix uncorked an absolute beauty of a throw Monday against the Cleveland Browns.

Nix’s Denver Broncos led the Browns 21-17 early in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. The Broncos were facing 3rd-and-11 backed up all the way at their own 7.

All Denver needed was a first-down conversion. Nix had other ideas. The rookie quarterback lofted a perfect past to wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. near midfield. Mims just barely evaded a leaping Browns defender to make the catch and had a clear lane for a 93-yard touchdown.

The touchdown was the longest of Nix’s young career and the third-longest in the entire NFL this season. The spectacular play pushed the Broncos’ lead to 28-17.

Unfortunately for Nix and Mims, they did not get much of a breather. Browns QB Jameis Winston answered right back with a 70-yard TD of his own on the very next play.

JERRY JEUDY THE MAN YOU ARE#CLEvsDEN on ESPN and NFL+ pic.twitter.com/0WqpdlFDtY — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 3, 2024

The Broncos entered Monday with a 7-5 record and a strong bid for one of the AFC’s seven playoff spots. Nix’s strong play in his first year has been a big reason why.

Through his first 12 games, Nix has thrown for 2,548 yards with 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He also hasn’t been afraid to stand up to Broncos head coach Sean Payton when need be.