Boomer Esiason offers another smoking gun in Brian Flores lawsuit

Text messages sent by Bill Belichick to Brian Flores seem to be direct proof that the New York Giants violated at least the spirit of the Rooney Rule when hiring Brian Daboll as their new head coach. It seems like we have another smoking gun in the situation.

Boomer Esiason is a host on WFAN, a New York sports radio station. During a sports update on Monday, Esiason mentioned the Giants’ hiring of Daboll.

What’s interesting is that in his report, Esiason said the Giants had offered Daboll the job days before officially announcing him as their new head coach.

“Giants named Brian Daboll as their new head coach Friday. Now he was offered the job earlier in the week but had to wait for the Giants to complete the formal interviewing process,” Esiason said in his update on Monday (1:30 mark).

Keep in mind that Esiason reported this on Monday, a day before Flores’ formal lawsuit was filed on Tuesday.

If Esiason’s information is correct, that makes two people (him and Belichick) who apparently knew the Giants were making Daboll their head coach despite the team still having more interviews to conduct.

Esiason lost some credibility with his ridiculous Aaron Rodgers rumor a few weeks ago, but his report meshes with Belichick’s text messages. Keep in mind, the WFAN discussion about the Giants’ process all came prior to Flores’ filing of his lawsuit.