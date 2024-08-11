Brandon Aiyuk reportedly has only 2 options

Brandon Aiyuk has reportedly been very particular about which team he wants to play for next, and the star wide receiver appears to be almost out of options as a result.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” Saturday that he believes Aiyuk is down to two options for where he plays in 2024: the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aiyuk’s current team.

“I’m told it’s pretty much down to the Steelers and 49ers — him staying in San Francisco — at this point,” Fowler said. “I was told around Thursday the 49ers intensified their efforts to try to re-sign him after some stagnant weeks where he was sitting around waiting to be traded, essentially. The Steelers and other teams have tried — the Patriots, the Browns — but it looks like right now it is those two. It was really a pay me or trade me situation for Aiyuk, so maybe they’re actually going to pay him in San Francisco.”

Aiyuk asked the 49ers to trade him earlier this offseason when the team showed no urgency to sign him to a top-of-market contract. The Niners have since allowed Aiyuk and his representatives to explore trades and negotiate long-term extensions to help facilitate any potential deals. The New England Patriots were said to be open to making Aiyuk one of the five highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL, but Aiyuk does not want to play for them.

A report on Friday claimed Aiyuk also blocked a trade to another AFC team.

At this point, it seems like Aiyuk just wants to be traded to Pittsburgh. The Steelers may not be able to meet San Francisco’s asking price, however.