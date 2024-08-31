 Skip to main content
Brandon Aiyuk shares big personal announcement

August 31, 2024
by Grey Papke
Brandon Aiyuk at a Super Bowl press conference

Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has had a very big month.

In a Friday Instagram post, Aiyuk revealed that he and longtime girlfriend Rochelle Searight became engaged on Aug. 11. The pair posted a series of photos, including one of them celebrating with their son.

Aiyuk and Searight have been dating since the wide receiver was playing at Arizona State. Their son Braylon was born in 2020.

Aiyuk has been keeping the news private for about three weeks, possibly because of the drama going on in his professional life. Ultimately, that was resolved when the wide receiver signed a huge new contract to remain with the 49ers. He and his family have a lot to celebrate this month.

Brandon Aiyuk
