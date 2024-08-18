Brandon Aubrey makes record field goal, but with an asterisk

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey made some NFL history on Saturday, but few will remember it despite being a record-tying kick.

Aubrey connected for a 66-yard field goal just before halftime of Saturday’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens holds the NFL record for longest field goal with a 66-yarder of his own.

Unfortunately for Aubrey, since this was a preseason game, his kick will not go into the record books.

Aubrey, at the very least, now knows how it feels. In his words, kicking one that pure feels like there is nothing there.

“You can feel it off your foot,” Aubrey said, via Nick Harris of the team’s official website. “It feels like nothing is there, it has no resistance. It pops off your foot. It stays on your foot for like a half a second and then it just flies.”

The most important thing for both Aubrey and the Cowboys may be that they both know he is actually capable of making a kick from that distance. Considering how bad their kicking situation was not that long ago, they have to feel great about that.