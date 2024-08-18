 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 18, 2024

Brandon Aubrey makes record field goal, but with an asterisk

August 18, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Brandon Aubrey after kicking

Sep 17, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) watches his field goal in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey made some NFL history on Saturday, but few will remember it despite being a record-tying kick.

Aubrey connected for a 66-yard field goal just before halftime of Saturday’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens holds the NFL record for longest field goal with a 66-yarder of his own.

Unfortunately for Aubrey, since this was a preseason game, his kick will not go into the record books.

Aubrey, at the very least, now knows how it feels. In his words, kicking one that pure feels like there is nothing there.

“You can feel it off your foot,” Aubrey said, via Nick Harris of the team’s official website. “It feels like nothing is there, it has no resistance. It pops off your foot. It stays on your foot for like a half a second and then it just flies.”

The most important thing for both Aubrey and the Cowboys may be that they both know he is actually capable of making a kick from that distance. Considering how bad their kicking situation was not that long ago, they have to feel great about that.

Article Tags

Brandon Aubrey
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus