Breece Hall addresses video of confrontation with fan at airport

New York Jets running back Breece Hall had a tense exchange recently with a fan at the airport who was supposedly looking for an autograph, and the incident was captured on video.

TMZ shared a video on Monday that showed Hall being berated and challenged to a fight by a man who had reportedly asked the explosive playmaker for an autograph. According to witnesses, Hall turned down the request and the fan became angry.

A nearby witness captured some of the exchange. New York Giants legend Carl Banks was standing next to Hall when the incident took place, and the video showed the fan telling Banks, “I don’t care, he ain’t gonna tell me he’s gonna slap me.” The fan then told Hall to “be a man” and repeatedly cursed at him.

The clip went viral, and Hall addressed it on Monday via X.

If you know me you know I always show love!!! There’s a time and a place for everything but harassing me at baggage claim ain’t the time or place💯 Thankfully Carl and my guy Joe were there to keep anything from happenin🙏🏾 https://t.co/e0brQTbw6E — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) February 19, 2024

“If you know me you know I always show love!!! There’s a time and a place for everything but harassing me at baggage claim ain’t the time or place. Thankfully Carl and my guy Joe were there to keep anything from happenin,” Hall wrote.

While the video did not show the entire interaction, it seemed like the fan was out of line and looking for a physical altercation. It is unclear what Hall said before the witness began recording, but the former second-round pick claims the fan harassed him.

We have seen how overly determined fans can get when they want an autograph, and the Hall incident was another reminder of how those situations can sometimes turn ugly.