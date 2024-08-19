Infamous QB being given ‘last chance’ by CFL

Former NFL quarterback Chad Kelly is getting his last chance in the CFL after being granted a conditional reinstatement.

Kelly was suspended in May by the CFL after a complaint from a former assistant strength coach who used to work for Kelly’s CFL team, the Toronto Argonauts. The woman alleged that Kelly made unwanted romantic advances toward her, and that the quarterback used threatening language toward her when those advances were rebuffed.

The CFL announced Sunday that, with the subsequent nine-game suspension now over, Kelly has been reinstated on a conditional basis, according to The Associated Press. The league said Kelly’s reinstatement is “on a last-chance agreement provided that he continues to meet a number of ongoing conditions.” The CFL did not disclose the conditions, but said they “reflect the need for him to demonstrate a continued commitment to upholding league standards.”

Not too long ago, Kelly had developed into one of the CFL’s best quarterbacks, and was even its highest-paid. Ultimately, off-field issues for Kelly are nothing new, and it’s why he is playing in the CFL instead of the NFL.

Kelly, the nephew of Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly, threw for 4,100 yards with 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in the 2023 season with the Argonauts. He has not played since then.