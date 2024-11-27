Brent Venables explains his viral Taco Bell order after beating Alabama

Brent Venables on Tuesday finally spoke out about college football’s most pressing topic: his viral trip to Taco Bell.

The Oklahoma football head coach on Saturday led his team to a rousing 24-3 win over Alabama in front of a packed venue at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. Venables himself became a trending topic after revealing on his weekly radio show that he and his family spent $94 at Taco Bell after the huge victory.

Venables spoke to reporters Tuesday and talked openly about the internet’s fascination with his family’s Taco Bell trip. The 53-year-old coach gave a play-by-play like he was talking about a game-winning drive.

“By the time I’m done with my radio show on a night game, and with the media, and with recruits, and with the players, and the staff, and get in the car, and get home, I’m ready to chew an arm off of somebody. Girls say go to Taco Bell. Man, let’s go. It’s a long line, but man, it was worth the wait. We ordered so much food, they couldn’t get it all ready.

“We ordered everything. Whatever they put inside of a tortilla, the crunchy stuff, man it’s freaking good. I have no idea what is was. We smashed that. It was fun. It was good and worth the wait.”

Here's Brent Venables today recounting his $94 Taco Bell order after the win over Alabama on Saturday night when asked by @Tomas_Verde Only Big J journalism at Sooners Illustrated "It was a long line, but man it was worth the wait…We had to pull over, we ordered so much food… pic.twitter.com/UyHvqC8ZTX — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) November 26, 2024

While the entire thing has simply been in good fun, Venables may have unintentionally landed his team a potential NIL deal in the process. Taco Bell’s official X account reposted Venables’ story with a caption informing the Oklahoma coach to “check his DMs” on Instagram.

we think that the whole team needs some celebratory taco bell 👏 @OU_Football check your IG DMs https://t.co/SY1LCr3axu — Taco Bell (@tacobell) November 27, 2024

None of this would have happened had Oklahoma not completely manhandled Alabama on the field. In a way, Venables and his team earned it.