Brian Daboll looked so furious with assistant coach after giving up big play

If looks could kill, one of Brian Daboll’s assistant coaches would have been in big trouble during Friday’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

One of the highlights of the game, at least from Detroit’s perspective, was a 95-yard Maurice Alexander punt return touchdown. That was certainly not a highlight for Daboll, however, as the Giants coach could be seen angrily staring down special teams coach Thomas McGaughey following the play.

Brian Daboll’s 👀 at Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey after that 94-yard punt return for a TD by the Lions. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/PWEo5Bk9yL — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) August 12, 2023

McGaughey is entering his second season as the Giants’ special teams coordinator. Such a death stare does not necessarily mean he’s in hot water as far as his job status goes, but Daboll was not happy.

This is hardly the first time we’ve seen Daboll do something like this. Considering he got the Giants to the playoffs last season, his methods seem to be working, at least for the moment.