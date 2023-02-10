Brian Daboll shares his great plan for watching Super Bowl

For New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, the diet starts Monday.

Daboll on Thursday was named the Associated Press 2022 Head Coach of the Year, which was a well-deserved honor after the turnaround he led in his first season with the Giants. After he was presented with the award at the annual “NFL Honors” event, Daboll was quick to say he would rather be playing in the Super Bowl in Phoenix than receiving a piece of hardware. He also detailed his plans for watching the big game.

Daboll said he will watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs from his home in New Jersey. Like many other football fans, he is planning to house some nachos and pound beers.

“I’m gonna sit back, eat a tray full of nachos, drink a six pack and then I’ll start my diet,” Daboll said. “I’m just gonna watch it as a fan.”

That is the type of self-deprecating humor we are used to hearing from Andy Reid. Since Reid’s team is playing in the game, the eating will have to be left to Daboll this year.

Daboll inherited a Giants team that had won no more than six games in a season since 2016. He went 9-7-1 and led the team to a playoff victory before losing to the Eagles in the Divisional Round. Fans in New York should be excited about what the future holds under their new coach.