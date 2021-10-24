Brian Flores in danger of losing Dolphins locker room?

The Miami Dolphins have lost five straight games since their big win over the New England Patriots in Week 1, and that has led to some questions about head coach Brian Flores’ job security. According to one report, those questions are very valid.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports was told by sources that some veteran players with the Dolphins are losing trust in Flores. In particular, there are some players who are not pleased that Flores opted against having a bye week following the London game.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported during the offseason that the Dolphins chose to have a bye later in the season rather than taking the week off after playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. They lost that game, of course, allowing the Jags to snap a 20-game losing streak. That likely contributed to players wishing they had a break.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has reportedly become “increasingly concerned” about the direction of the franchise.

“There is a really negative vibe down there right now,” a source told La Canfora. “A lot of players do not trust (Flores). Flo thinks he is a player’s coach, with an open-door policy, but I know a number of players who would tell you they don’t really think he is approachable enough, or flexible.”

The Dolphins have also created an awkward situation with their quarterback. They used the No. 5 overall pick on Tua Tagovailoa less than two years ago, but that hasn’t stopped them from pursuing a potential trade for Deshaun Watson. Flores was forced to address the Watson rumors again earlier this week.

Winning is the cure for everything in the NFL, and the Dolphins have done none of that over the past month. They need to turn things around, otherwise the hot seat talk will continue for Flores.