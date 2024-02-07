Brock Bowers wants to be drafted by 1 team

Most NFL Draft prospects are, at least publicly, not very picky about which team they are selected by, or at least avoid favoring one landing spot over others. Georgia tight end Brock Bowers appears to be an exception to that.

Bowers spoke to NBC Sports’ Chris Simms about the upcoming draft, and did not shy away from the question when asked which team he wants to play for. The tight end named the Tennessee Titans as his preferred landing spot.

Usually players are tight-lipped on this question. But we asked Brock Bowers who he wants to play for: “@Titans” — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) February 7, 2024

Bowers is a California native, but the Titans would allow him to stay reasonably close to Georgia. The Titans, who hold the No. 7 pick, also need weapons on offense, and Bowers would certainly fit the bill after a dominant college career.

In three seasons with the Bulldogs, Bowers caught 175 passes for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns. He was also a consensus All-American in 2023, and is far and away the top-ranked tight end in the draft class.