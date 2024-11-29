Brock Purdy takes notable step in returning for 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy may be on track to return for the team’s Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Purdy was an active participant in Friday’s practice and could be seen throwing in video shared by Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Perhaps even more notably, No. 2 quarterback Brandon Allen was wearing a scout team jersey, a strong hint that the team does not have any plans to start him.

Unlike last Friday, Brock Purdy is throwing today. What’s more, Brandon Allen is in a scout-teamer-of-week jersey, suggesting he’s not the starter. pic.twitter.com/KQVwFjjIDA — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) November 29, 2024

Purdy was out in Week 12 due to a shoulder injury, but he seems to have made steady progress throughout the week. The Niners have a very tough game in Buffalo against the Bills on Sunday, so they will likely need Purdy to be able to play at a high level for there to be any chance of an upset.

The 49ers quarterback has completed 66 percent of his passes on the season, throwing for 2,613 yards and 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions.