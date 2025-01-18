Broncos fire coach days after season ends

The Denver Broncos have fired one of their coaches less than a week after their season came to an end.

The Broncos were hammered by the Buffalo Bills 31-7 in their Wild Card round playoff game on Sunday. The team got out to a 7-0 lead and later had a chance to tie things at 10 just before halftime. But kicker Will Lutz missed a 50-yard field goal, which was his only attempt of the game. Buffalo scored 31 unanswered points to get the win. The Broncos’ chances seemed to turn after that missed kick, which may have been an ominous sign for the team’s special teams coach.

On Friday, reports said that the Broncos had fired special teams coach Ben Kotwica.

Though Denver’s special teams units generally performed well this season, they had some high-profile mistakes. The Broncos lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 16-14 in Week 10 after having a 35-yard field goal attempt blocked. The Broncos finished 10-7, and that would have been a huge victory had they pulled it out.

In the end, the numbers seem to show that Kotwica did well in his position.

The Broncos' special teams was overall exceptional in Ben Kotwica's two years with the Broncos. This year, they finished top 10 in: Net Punting average

Punt return average

Punt return average against

Field goal percent Marvin Mims also became a back-to-back All-Pro returner. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) January 17, 2025

He should be able to find a new job in the league. Meanwhile, former Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi has already been mentioned as a possile replacement.