Broncos announce multiple other firings after Nathaniel Hackett ouster

Nathaniel Hackett will have a couple of other coaches following him out the door in Denver.

The Denver Broncos announced on Monday that they have relieved both special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes as well as offensive line coach Butch Barry of their duties. The two will be replaced by coaches Mike Mallory and Ben Steele, respectively.

The news comes after the first-year Broncos coach Hackett was let go earlier in the day amid a 4-11 dud of a year for the team. Some reports suggested that Denver had a big reason for firing Hackett when they did.

Both Stukes, who won Super Bowl LVI last season as a Los Angeles Rams assistant, and Barry, who previously served on the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers, were, like Hackett, in their first season with Denver. A list of possible head coach candidates for the Broncos has already leaked, and the job will come with at least a few coaching staff vacancies to fill.