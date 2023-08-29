Broncos-Saints trade reunites Sean Payton with former player

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has reunited with another one of his former players.

The Broncos on Tuesday acquired veteran kicker Will Lutz in a trade with the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Lutz won the starting kicker job with the Saints in 2016, when Payton and company signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State. The 29-year-old had been the team’s kicker since. Lutz missed the entire 2021 season due to an injury but did not miss a game in any of his other six seasons in New Orleans.

Rookie Blake Grupe beat out Lutz in training camp and the preseason. Grupe converted a game-winning kick as time expired against the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago. He later provided an awesome summary of his big day, which included being misidentified by his own team’s security.

The Broncos had been looking for a new kicker since they released veteran Brandon McManus back in May. Lutz is now another familiar face in Denver as Payton heads into his first season with the team.