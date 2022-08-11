Report: Browns may trade for 1 QB if Watson suspension is extended

The Cleveland Browns may be forced to change their stance on their quarterback situation depending on the resolution of the Deshaun Watson suspension.

The Browns would consider trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if NFL designee Peter C. Harvey significantly extends Watson’s suspension, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. The league is seeking a one-year suspension for Watson, which would likely prompt action from the Browns on the trade market.

A Garoppolo trade would make a lot of sense for Cleveland if Watson is suspended for the season. The Browns were prepared to go with Jacoby Brissett for a few games, but relying on him for an entire season is a different proposition.

This situation would certainly play out nicely for the 49ers, who had been waiting and hoping that someone would need a quarterback. It is not clear what the Browns would have to give up to get Garoppolo, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old Garoppolo threw 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2021, tallying 3,810 passing yards en route to an NFC Championship appearance.