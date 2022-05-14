Browns draft pick reveals advice he got from LeBron James

In addition to advising NBA front offices, LeBron James now appears to be advising NFL draft picks as well.

Speaking with reporters Friday, Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey revealed that he recently got some advice from the Los Angeles Lakers star James. Winfrey, who is represented by Klutch Sports Group, the agency that also represents James, said he that had a phone conversation with the former NBA MVP before the NFL Draft.

“[James said] don’t listen to the outside noise, just try to be the best version of myself every single day,” said Winfrey, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “[He talked about] enjoying the journey and falling in love with the grind and everything that I want will come into play if I just put my head down and work … I’m trying to bring a championship to Cleveland just like [James] did.”

Winfrey, a second team All-Big 12 selection at Oklahoma this past season, ended up being drafted by the Browns in the fourth round (No. 108 overall). He will have a chance to start in 2022 on a defensive line that also includes three-time All-Pro Myles Garrett.

As for James, he remains a vocal supporter of the Browns, his hometown NFL team. Having a Browns player under his wing at Klutch has to feel pretty special now for James too.