 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, March 15, 2023

Report: Patriots have expressed interest in 3 star WRs

March 15, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Bill Belichick on the sideline

Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are in desperate need of an upgrade at the wide receiver position, and it sounds like they are exploring all options.

The Patriots have made calls to inquire about trading for Arizona Cardinals veteran DeAndre Hopkins and Denver Broncos star Jerry Jeudy, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports. They were also among the dozen teams that attended Odell Beckham Jr.’s private workout in Arizona last week.

Howe also reported that the Broncos want a first-round pick for Jeudy, which may be more than the Patriots are willing to pay.

The Patriots are also showing “serious interest” in free agent JuJu Smith-Schuster, according to other reports.

New England already had a weak receiving corps, and it took another hit on Tuesday when Jakobi Meyers — their top wideout from last season — signed with another AFC team.

There are questions about whether Hopkins would want to in New England because of his history with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

The Patriots have been in need of a true No. 1 receiver for years now. Signing or acquiring one via trade would be a good way to help Mac Jones shake off a rough sophomore season.

Article Tags

DeAndre HopkinsJerry JeudyNew England PatriotsOdell BeckhamOdell Beckham Jr.
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus