Browns make noteworthy QB change for Week 13

The Cleveland Browns may not have Dorian Thompson-Robinson available to quarterback them in Week 13, and they are making a significant change that could have ramifications if they are forced to start a backup.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that veteran Joe Flacco is replacing PJ Walker as the No. 2 quarterback on the Browns’ depth chart. That means Flacco would be in line to start Sunday if Thompson-Robinson does not exit the concussion protocol in time.

Stefanski says that Joe Flacco is now the backup QB to Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who remains in concussion protocol. This potentially puts Flacco in line to start Sunday vs. Rams #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 29, 2023

Flacco signed with the Browns ten days ago after Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury, though he looked unlikely to start in the near term. That changed when Thompson-Robinson was knocked out of last Sunday’s game with a head injury.

Walker has not impressed this season, with one touchdown to five interceptions in six appearances. Flacco has not played since his stint with the New York Jets in 2022, but the Browns still prefer him to Walker if they have to make that choice.