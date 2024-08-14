Interesting report emerges about Browns rookie who was arrested

Cleveland Browns rookie Mike Hall Jr. is facing some troubling allegations after he was arrested this week, and one reporter has raised the question of whether the team should have seen it coming.

Hall was arrested over an alleged domestic dispute he got into in Avon, Ohio, with the mother of his child on Monday night. The defensive tackle is accused of holding a gun to the woman’s head and threatening her, among other disturbing allegations.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, there are people around the NFL who are not surprised that Hall has gotten himself into trouble with the law. A source told Florio that Hall, a former Ohio State star, was “off multiple draft boards” due to character concerns. Florio goes on to say that the Browns’ decision to draft Hall in the second round with the 54th overall pick “sparked surprise in some circles.”

It does not appear that Hall had any prior arrests. There is a wide gap between having character concerns about a player and not being surprised to hear that said player pointed a gun at a woman’s head and got physical with her. Without more details about what it is that teams were supposedly concerned about, it is hard to say what type of risk the Browns took by drafting Hall.

Whatever the case, a suspension could be coming for Hall no matter how his case plays out. He is due to appear in court on Sept. 10.