Browns’ 2029 pick from Myles Garrett trade features an interesting wrinkle

The Cleveland Browns finally decided to trade superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett .

The Browns sent Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams for a massive package, including 2024 first-round pick Jared Verse , a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a third-round pick in 2029.

As it turns out, the 2029 third-round pick the browns received has a very odd twist that comes along with it: That pick becomes a first if the Rams trade Garrett to another AFC North team, according to Mary Kay Cabot.

The condition on the #Browns 2029 3rd round pick? It becomes a 1st if the #Rams trade Myles Garrett into the #AFCNorth: pic.twitter.com/hFo84Nvo7D — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 3, 2026

That means that the chances of the Browns facing Garrett twice a year are very unlikely, unless the Rams end the experiment at some point and send him to one of the Baltimore Ravens , Cincinnati Bengals , or Pittsburgh Steelers .

Conditional draft picks usually are tied to playing time or specific stats, but this one essentially includes a no-trade incentive for three teams.

Following the trade, Garrett penned a heartfelt letter to Cleveland, thanking the fans and the city for the first nine years of his NFL career.

Garrett was already in LA on Tuesday for his introductory press conference, and the star pass rusher revealed he will continue to wear No. 95 after Poona Ford switched numbers.