Myles Garrett’s jersey number with the Rams has been revealed

The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a massive blockbuster trade to acquire Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns on Monday.

On Tuesday, Garrett was in LA for his introductory press conference, and he has decided to stick with his No. 95 jersey number.

Rams defensive tackle Poona Ford previously wore No. 95, but Garrett said it took “a conversation,” while Sean McVay said it took a “conversation and a couple bucks”, with Garrett saying it was “more than a couple” bucks to get the jersey number he had wanted.

"A conversation and a couple bucks?"@Flash_Garrett on keeping his No. 95 with the @RamsNFL 🤝 pic.twitter.com/E8FplLtvYS — NFL (@NFL) June 2, 2026

Garrett wore No. 15 during his days at Texas A&M, but he rocked the No. 95 during his entire NFL career since being selected first overall by the Browns in 2017.

The Rams’ package was headlined by young pass rusher Jared Verse and a 2027 first-round pick to land Garrett.

And, the Garrett acquisition has also churned up the possibility of an Aaron Donald return , with the Rams legend telling Pat McAfee that “It for sure got me thinking” about coming out of retirement.

Myles Garrett is fresh off a career year where he set a new single-season sack record, and he now joins a prime Super Bowl contender following the trade to LA.