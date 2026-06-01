Myles Garrett has been traded by Browns

The Cleveland Browns are trading Myles Garrett in the most shocking move of the NFL offseason.

The Browns are trading Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams for a package headlined by edge rusher Jared Verse , according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The Browns will also receive a 2027 first-round pick and other draft compensation that is still being finalized.

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Bombshell: The Browns are finalizing a trade that will send two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, per @rapsheet, @TomPelissero and me.



In exchange for Garrett, the Rams are expected to send Pro-Bowl edge Jared Verse, a 2027… pic.twitter.com/vHVquJBcYl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2026

This should put to rest any notion that the Rams are not all-in after they surprised many by taking quarterback Ty Simpson in the first round of the NFL Draft. Garrett immediately transforms the team’s pass rush, as he is coming off a season which saw him post 23 sacks, a single-season NFL record. They will be able to pair him with Byron Young , who had 12 sacks in his own right last season.

It is not clear why the Browns felt now was the time to trade Garrett, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with Cleveland last year. There were indications he was not happy with the team’s decision to pass over former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in their head coach hiring. Despite that, the Browns were adamant that he would not be traded, but the Rams appear to have made an offer that was too good to refuse.

Verse is no slouch in his own right, as he collected 7.5 sacks last year and was named to his second Pro Bowl. Still, it certainly appears the Browns are trying to build for the future, even at the risk of making an unpopular move with fans.