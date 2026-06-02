Myles Garrett sends heartfelt message to Cleveland after trade to Rams

Myles Garrett has penned his goodbye letter dedicated to the City of Cleveland and Browns fans everywhere.

After years of speculation and turbulence, the Browns finally traded Garrett on Monday to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for incoming third-year linebacker Jared Verse , a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick.

Garrett, whom the Browns drafted No. 1 overall in 2017, spent the first nine seasons of his career in Northeast Ohio. The near-decade together clearly left a mark on Garrett, who posted a heartfelt message to everyone who was a part of his journey in Cleveland.

“To Cleveland, Northeast Ohio, and every Browns fan,” Garrett wrote.

“Nine years.

“It’s hard to put into words what that really means when so much of your life has been shaped in one place, around one team, and with one community behind you.

“… Cleveland made me tougher. You challenged me. You taught me about perseverance, about showing up even when things aren’t easy, and what loyalty really looks like. Through the highs, lows, setbacks, injuries, expectations, inclement weather, and difficult seasons, you all kept showing up.

“I never took that for granted.”

“… What I can say with complete honesty is this: I gave this city everything I had. I suited up and wore those colors with pride, and I don’t regret a second of being part of this storied franchise. Every Sunday. Every offseason. Every play. Every down. Every moment. You gave me more in return than I can ever repay.

“The best days for this franchise are ahead. Thank you for letting me grow here. Thank you for believing in

me.

“Loving you is easy, leaving you is the hard part.

“Thank you for nine unforgettable years.”

Garrett also made sure to thank the Haslam family, Browns GM Andrew Berry, and all the teammates, coaches, training staff, and stadium workers he encountered during his time with the team.

Garrett has had some practice crafting such a message. He wrote a similar note last year when he submitted a formal request to be traded from the Browns. Garrett tried to force the Browns’ hand to deal him for the 2025 season and reportedly even threatened to sit out games, but ultimately played in all 17 games.

Rather than sulk in his last season with the Browns, Garrett took out his frustrations on the field. He broke the single-season sack record with 23.0 en route to his second Defensive Player of the Year award.