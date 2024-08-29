 Skip to main content
Browns release ex-Pro Bowl QB

August 29, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Browns helmet on the field

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns have moved on from one of their quarterbacks.

Tyler Huntley was released by the Browns on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

The Browns had four quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster with Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Huntley. They are now down to three, which is likely where they will stay entering the season. There had been rumblings about Cleveland potentially trading one of their quarterbacks, but that is less likely now that Huntley is out of the picture.

Huntley spent the first four seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, whom he signed with as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He appeared in 20 games total with Baltimore and started nine over the past three seasons.

Huntley even shockingly made the Pro Bowl in 2022 after starting four games in place of an injured Lamar Jackson. Huntley finished with 658 passing yards, 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions that year. He also rushed for 137 yards and a score.

