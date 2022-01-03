Report: Bruce Arians says Antonio Brown refused to enter game

We now have more details about what preceded the infamous Antonio Brown meltdown during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets game on Sunday.

Brown stripped off his uniform and ditched his team midgame on Sunday in a spectacular scene (video here).

One report said that Brown got upset about being benched in the game, which led to the receiver’s meltdown. That apparently is only half the story.

FOX’s Jay Glazer reported Sunday that he spoke with Bucs head coach Bruce Arians after the game. Arians apparently told Glazer that he was trying to get Brown to enter the game but Brown refused on two different occasions. After Brown refused for the second time to enter the game, Arians told Brown to get out of the game.

Arians told Glazer that he did see Brown’s antics while they were unfolding, which included Brown taking off his jersey.

Arians told the media after the Bucs’ comeback win that Brown is officially done as a Bucs player.

Brown was already on thin ice with the team following his vaccine controversy. But Tampa Bay was thin at wide receiver following the injuries to Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, which is why they allowed Brown back.

However, this incident could very well mark the end of Brown’s NFL career. As usual, Brown only has himself to blame for his issues.

Photo: Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports