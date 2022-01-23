Tom Brady discussed possible retirement in conversation with NBC

Rumors about Tom Brady possibly retiring have been swirling this weekend. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback even talked about the possibility of his retirement ahead of Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

During a production meeting with NBC prior to the playoff game, Brady was asked about possibly having a perfect ending to his career.

“Winning the Super Bowl but I don’t know that’s this year,” Brady said of what a perfect ending would be. “I’d love to end on a Super Bowl … but I think I’ll know when I know. But there’s a lot that’s inconclusive.”

Brady’s comments to NBC come at the same time that ESPN reported Brady’s future is uncertain. The 44-year-old quarterback has not indicated to the Bucs yet whether he will be back next season.

If matters were entirely up to Brady, he might want to play until he is 50. But he also has a wife and children and family to think about. They might want more of his time and attention than they’re able to receive when he’s playing. Perhaps that is what Brady will be considering when he contemplates retirement.

Photo: Sep 20, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports