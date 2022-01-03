 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, January 3, 2022

Bruce Arians responds to report of Antonio Brown being injured

January 3, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Bruce Arians

Antonio Brown stripped off his uniform and quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Sunday’s game, and there have been differing reports about what led to the meltdown. Head coach Bruce Arians says at least one of them is false.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Brown informed Arians and the other Bucs coaches that he could not go into the game in the third quarter due to his ankle injury. Arians then supposedly kicked Brown off the sideline. On Monday, Arians told reporters Brown didn’t mention anything about being hurt.

After Tampa Bay’s comeback win over the New York Jets, Arians told Jay Glazer of FOX Sports that Brown refused to enter the game on two occasions. As Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times notes, Brown could be setting himself up to file a grievance by claiming the Bucs tried to force him to play when he was hurt.

Brown was working his way back from an ankle injury prior to Sunday, but he did play some in the game. He recorded three catches for 26 yards.

For some reason (or perhaps a combination of reasons), Brown stripped off his uniform and tossed it into the stands in a stunning scene, which you can see here. The 33-year-old has been given numerous chances in the NFL despite all his off-field issues, the most recent of which was a COVID vaccine controversy. Brown’s NFL career is likely over.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus