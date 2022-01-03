Bruce Arians responds to report of Antonio Brown being injured

Antonio Brown stripped off his uniform and quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Sunday’s game, and there have been differing reports about what led to the meltdown. Head coach Bruce Arians says at least one of them is false.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Brown informed Arians and the other Bucs coaches that he could not go into the game in the third quarter due to his ankle injury. Arians then supposedly kicked Brown off the sideline. On Monday, Arians told reporters Brown didn’t mention anything about being hurt.

Here's full quote on Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown: "I don't know that he was (injured). It's pretty obvious what happened. He left the field and that was it. … We had a conversation and he left the field." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 3, 2022

Arians, asked what he said that Brown objected to and left the field: "You'd have to ask him, brother. I don't have a clue." Also said team had no objection to how Brown handled his lengthy ankle rehab, as has been reported. "None whatsoever." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 3, 2022

Asked if there were "precipitating moments" with Antonio Brown before conversation on the sideline that led to him walking off the field mid-game, Arians again says "none whatsoever." Not a lot of details about what was said between the two, so still hard to understand. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 3, 2022

After Tampa Bay’s comeback win over the New York Jets, Arians told Jay Glazer of FOX Sports that Brown refused to enter the game on two occasions. As Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times notes, Brown could be setting himself up to file a grievance by claiming the Bucs tried to force him to play when he was hurt.

Brown was working his way back from an ankle injury prior to Sunday, but he did play some in the game. He recorded three catches for 26 yards.

For some reason (or perhaps a combination of reasons), Brown stripped off his uniform and tossed it into the stands in a stunning scene, which you can see here. The 33-year-old has been given numerous chances in the NFL despite all his off-field issues, the most recent of which was a COVID vaccine controversy. Brown’s NFL career is likely over.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports