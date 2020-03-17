pixel 1
header
Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Bryan Bulaga to sign three-year deal with Chargers

March 17, 2020
by Grey Papke

la-chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to bolster their offensive line, even as they don’t have a clear idea who will be playing quarterback next season.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, tackle Bryan Bulaga has agreed to a deal with the Chargers. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is for three years and $30 million.

Offensive line has clearly become a priority for the Chargers. They already made a big trade to bring in a quality young lineman earlier in the offseason, and Bulaga will help as well.

The question now is who Bulaga will be protecting. As the roster stands, it’s Tyrod Taylor. There are, however, persistent rumors that the Chargers are targeting the biggest name on the market.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus