Bryan Bulaga to sign three-year deal with Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to bolster their offensive line, even as they don’t have a clear idea who will be playing quarterback next season.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, tackle Bryan Bulaga has agreed to a deal with the Chargers. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is for three years and $30 million.

Offensive line has clearly become a priority for the Chargers. They already made a big trade to bring in a quality young lineman earlier in the offseason, and Bulaga will help as well.

The question now is who Bulaga will be protecting. As the roster stands, it’s Tyrod Taylor. There are, however, persistent rumors that the Chargers are targeting the biggest name on the market.