2 NFL players suspended for substance abuse violations

Two NFL players were suspended by the league for violations of the substance of abuse policy.

The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday that tight end Brycen Hopkins had been suspended three games for his violation.

TE Brycen Hopkins has been suspended three games for violating the NFL policy on "substances of abuse". Release from team comes a few mins after McVay's Wednesday press conference. No further details at this time. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 21, 2022

Hopkins started in place of Tyler Higbee in the Super Bowl, but he hasn’t seen much playing time this season. The former third-round pick out of Purdue will miss games against the Cardinals, 49ers and Cowboys.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee has also been suspended three games for his violation of the substance of abuse policy.

Kazee is in his first season with the Steelers. He is currently on injured reserve after suffering an arm injury in the Steelers’ final preseason game. He is eligible to serve the suspension while on IR, so his availability won’t be affected once he’s eligible to be activated.