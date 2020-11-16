Buccaneers have unique way of trying to fix record in night games

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled in primetime in 2020, and coach Bruce Arians is going to extreme measures to try to fix that.

Two of Tampa Bay’s three losses in 2020 have come in night games, and a Monday night game looms this coming week against the Rams. To try to change the team’s fortunes, Arians announced Monday that the team will hold night practices on Thursday and Friday.

“We got to try something because we’ve had really, really poor starts in night ballgames,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “So we’re going to try practicing at that game time Friday and Saturday night, do some more game stuff actually Monday morning that we’ve been doing.

“Like I said, we’ve got to try something. Luckily we have an indoor facility and we can work at night. So we’re going to do that and hopefully get a better result to start a ballgame at night.”

The team’s last primetime game against the New Orleans Saints was very ugly and prompted these critical comments from Arians. The Buccaneers have been a favorite for national TV since adding Tom Brady. They may well land some primetime games in the playoffs, too. It’s imperative that they’re ready for them.