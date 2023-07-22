Budda Baker makes training camp decision after trade request

Budda Baker may not be happy with the Arizona Cardinals, but he does not appear ready to rock the boat any more than he already has.

The veteran safety will report to training camp despite not getting the trade he requested earlier in the offseason, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Baker still wants a new contract from Arizona, but is not prepared for a camp no-show to try to get it.

Cardinals’ Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker, who did not get the trade that he requested this off-season but still is seeking to be paid near the top of the safety market, is expected to report to training camp with the rest of his teammates Tuesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2023

While Schefter does not say so, it is possible Baker could be preparing to execute a “hold-in,” in which he arrives at camp but refuses to take part in team activities.

Baker wants to be the highest-paid safety in the league, and he asked for a trade in April when the Cardinals balked at that request. Arizona does not appear to have tried to move him, so the two sides may have to go back to the drawing board on contract talks.

Baker, a two-time All-Pro selection, has spent his entire career with the Cardinals. The 27-year-old had 111 total tackles and two interceptions last season, earning a fifth career Pro Bowl nod in the process.