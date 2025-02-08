Bills share completely touching MVP video for Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen edged out Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to win his first NFL MVP Award, which was announced on Thursday night at the 2025 NFL Honors show.

The win came as somewhat of a surprise but pulling off an upset is nothing new for Allen.

Following the announcement, Allen was blessed with a congratulations video courtesy of the Buffalo’s Oishei Children’s Hospital, where the 28-year-old often volunteers in the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing, which was named after his grandmother.

The heartwarming video was so deep that it moved Allen (and everyone else watching) to tears.

Is someone cutting onions in here? It’s got to be the pollen.

If that weren’t touching enough, the Bills also uploaded a clip of Allen watching the Oishei Children’s Hospital video for the first time. Throughout, he recalled the names of his biggest supporters as his eyes welled.

“That’s pretty cool. I don’t know what else to say. Thank you guys,” Allen said. “Ah, I didn’t want to cry tonight.”

As Allen regained his composure, he returned a message to those in the video and others at the hospital.

“My job’s not that hard. I play football,” Allen said. “What you guys have to go through and continue to fight through is much harder. I look up to you as much as you look up to me. I really appreciate that. Love you guys.”

Now that’s a true MVP.