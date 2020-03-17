Buffalo mayor has hilarious message for Bills fans celebrating Tom Brady’s exit

There are a lot of people who are happy to see Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots. Many of them are in Buffalo, but the city’s mayor wants them to be careful celebrating.

Mayor Byron Brown hosted a news conference Tuesday updating the city’s coronavirus precautions. Like many cities, Buffalo has banned restaurants from offering dine-in service, closed bars, and limited gatherings to groups of ten. Brown promptly warned the population that there would be no exception to those guidelines for Bills fans who wanted to celebrate Brady leaving the Patriots.

Brown’s words are hilarious, and are honestly a really good way of communicating with his city at a difficult time. Plus, the Bills stand to benefit in the AFC East if the Patriots fade. You can understand why that city would be excited.

Even better news? Brady looks to be leaving the entire conference, too.