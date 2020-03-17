Tom Brady to sign with Buccaneers at around $30 million per year

Tom Brady looks like he is headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Early on Tuesday, Brady announced that he would not be returning to the New England Patriots. Later in the day, a report said the Chargers felt they would not be signing the quarterback, which meant the rumors and reports about Brady possibly going to Tampa Bay looked true.

Originally, those reports and rumors came from less credible sources, but now ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington are saying it. Both report that Brady is set to sign with the Bucs barring something unforeseen.

Tampa is the expected landing spot for Tom Brady barring anything unforeseen, sources tell me and @JeffDarlington. There's no signing date or announcement officially set up, but Brady is expected to be a Buccaneer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the deal is expected to pay Brady around $30 million per year.

With the #Chargers out of the running, the #Bucs offer to QB Tom Brady is believed to be roughly $30M per year. They are the only known team to make an offer. Tampa Bay has been confident all day and for good reason. As we wait Tom Brady’s officials announcement, all eyes on TB. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

The Patriots were said to have given Brady a contract offer for a number that wasn’t satisfactory.