pixel 1
header
Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Tom Brady to sign with Buccaneers at around $30 million per year

March 17, 2020
by Larry Brown

Tom Brady looks like he is headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Early on Tuesday, Brady announced that he would not be returning to the New England Patriots. Later in the day, a report said the Chargers felt they would not be signing the quarterback, which meant the rumors and reports about Brady possibly going to Tampa Bay looked true.

Originally, those reports and rumors came from less credible sources, but now ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington are saying it. Both report that Brady is set to sign with the Bucs barring something unforeseen.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the deal is expected to pay Brady around $30 million per year.

The Patriots were said to have given Brady a contract offer for a number that wasn’t satisfactory.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus