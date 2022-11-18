 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, November 18, 2022

Buffalo snowstorm radar looks strikingly similar to Bills’ logo

November 18, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Sean McDermott on the sideline

Jan 2, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott enters the field before a game against theAtlanta Falcons at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

A massive snowstorm forced the Bills to move their Week 11 game out of Buffalo, and it is almost like Mother Nature is taunting the team.

Some areas of Western New York could see as much as six feet of snow by the time a slow-moving lake-effect storm finally clears the area later this weekend. Forecasters are trying to pinpoint where the highest snowfall totals may end up, and one model that came together bears a striking resemblance to the Bills’ logo.

If the NFL was not convinced that the game should be moved prior to seeing the model, that should have sealed the deal. You don’t mess with an omen like that.

The Bills will now “host” the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday. Buffalo is 6-3 and looking to bounce back after losing to the Minnesota Vikings last week in a game that featured one of the most wild finishes you will ever see. The Browns are 3-6 after losing five of their last six.

Article Tags

Buffalo Bills
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus