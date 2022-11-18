Buffalo snowstorm radar looks strikingly similar to Bills’ logo

A massive snowstorm forced the Bills to move their Week 11 game out of Buffalo, and it is almost like Mother Nature is taunting the team.

Some areas of Western New York could see as much as six feet of snow by the time a slow-moving lake-effect storm finally clears the area later this weekend. Forecasters are trying to pinpoint where the highest snowfall totals may end up, and one model that came together bears a striking resemblance to the Bills’ logo.

If the NFL was not convinced that the game should be moved prior to seeing the model, that should have sealed the deal. You don’t mess with an omen like that.

The Bills will now “host” the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday. Buffalo is 6-3 and looking to bounce back after losing to the Minnesota Vikings last week in a game that featured one of the most wild finishes you will ever see. The Browns are 3-6 after losing five of their last six.