Ex-Super Bowl champion reportedly looking to coach in NFL again

A former Super Bowl champion player and coach is looking to return to the NFL in 2025, but it is unclear if there will be any interest in his services.

Byron Leftwich is hoping for an opportunity to coach again in the NFL, Josina Anderson reported on Thursday.

Leftwich has not had a job in the NFL since he was fired as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 2022 season. The former quarterback was the OC of the Bucs when Tom Brady led the team to a Super Bowl title in 2020.

Leftwich appeared to receive serious consideration for at least one head coach job in 2022. He has not been mentioned in close connection with any head coach vacancies since.

The 44-year-old Leftwich was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 7th overall pick in 2003. He played for four different teams across 10 NFL seasons and won a Super Bowl as a backup with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2008.

Leftwich reportedly offered to join a team as an offensive consultant in 2023, but he was turned down. It remains to be seen if he will draw more interest this offseason.