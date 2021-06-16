Calais Campbell considering retirement after 2021 season

Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell is thinking about calling it a career after the 2021 season.

Campbell, who remains a Pro Bowler entering his 14th NFL season, admitted Tuesday that he has thought about retirement after the upcoming year.

“That’s something I’m still figuring out, I guess,” Campbell said, via Clifton Brown of the team’s official website. “I kind of take it one year at a time. I know that I’ve got this year in me for sure. I’m going to give what I have this year, and then we’ll reevaluate once the season ends.

“It’s definitely something you think about. I used to say when I was younger I wanted to play 15 (years). I didn’t realize how hard 15 was going to be. This is 14 for me. I know I’ve got this in me for sure. I’d still like to play 15. Hopefully I’ve got another one. We’ll see.”

Campbell has been impactful everywhere he’s gone. His biggest years sack-wise came in Jacksonville, where he helped singlehandedly rebrand the defense for a team that nearly made the Super Bowl. The 34-year-old has yet to win a Super Bowl, though, and hasn’t played in one since 2008, when he was a rookie for the Arizona Cardinals.