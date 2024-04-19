 Skip to main content
Caleb Williams sends exciting message to Bears fans ahead of NFL Draft

April 19, 2024
by Grey Papke
Caleb Williams looks on

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) warms up before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

If Chicago Bears fans were not already excited about Caleb Williams, they probably will be after hearing his ambition for his career with the team.

Williams, the certain No. 1 pick in next week’s NFL Draft, was asked on “The Pivot” podcast what he could do to help the Bears win their first Super Bowl since 1985. The quarterback did not shy away from the question.

“I want to play at one place for 20 years, chase one guy, No. 12,” Williams said. “I want a place that loves ball. That’s all I’ve heard about Chicago so far.”

Aiming for a 20-year career with the Bears in which he chases Tom Brady’s title haul is a lofty goal, but it’s one that Bears fans will certainly love hearing. Considering how highly-touted Williams is, he might be justified in aiming that high.

There had previously been some rumors that Williams might want to avoid Chicago, and one high-profile analyst outright advised him to do it fairly recently. Clearly, that thought is far from Williams’ mind.

