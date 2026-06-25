Caleb Williams’ controversial trademark application has been denied

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has, at least for now, failed in his effort to trademark his controversial nickname.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office has refused Williams’ attempt to trademark “Iceman,” according to Michael Rothstein of ESPN. The denial had nothing to do with George Gervin, however, but was instead refused because LaCrosse Footwear trademarked the term in 1988 for insulated boots, and Williams’ plans to sell Iceman apparel created a “likelihood of confusion.”

Williams sought to trademark the “Iceman” nickname in March. Gervin, an NBA legend who has long gone by the same nickname, responded by trying to trademark it himself, though that application is still pending.

The quarterback responded to critics of the move by saying he was simply protecting his business interests, and was not trying to steal or tarnish Gervin’s legacy.

Williams, 24, gained the “Iceman” nickname amidst his stellar play for the Bears last season. The former No. 1 draft overall pick led Chicago to their first playoff victory since 2010 and notably began doing an ice-themed celebration following touchdown passes. He has the right to appeal the ruling, though it is not yet clear if he will.