Caleb Williams pulled a Steph Curry with icy reaction to his game-winning TD

Caleb Williams pretending to feel chilly in reaction to his game-winning touchdown over the Packers

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams knew he walked off the Green Bay Packers the moment the game-winning pass came off his fingertips.

The Bears mounted a miraculous comeback against the Packers that had fans on the edge of their seats at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The home team trailed 16-6 with just over two minutes left.

A wild series of events — chief among them a successful onside kick — allowed the Bears to force overtime, setting the stage for Williams’ game-winning touchdown pass to DJ Moore to seal a stunning 22-16 comeback victory.

One angle of the play showed Williams putting his hands in his pockets instantly after releasing the 46-yard bomb to Moore. Even announcer Tony Romo noticed that Williams seemingly “knew it when he let it go.”

Romo compared Williams to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, who is known for celebrating a shot or turning around prior to seeing the ball to go through the net. The difference is that Williams’ rendition came on a game-winner. He celebrated even further after Moore came up with the catch.

Williams finished 19/34 for 250 yards with 2 touchdowns. He also pulled off what will be the crown jewel of Caleb Williams highlight reels for years to come.

