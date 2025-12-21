Caleb Williams pulled a Steph Curry with icy reaction to his game-winning TD

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams knew he walked off the Green Bay Packers the moment the game-winning pass came off his fingertips.

The Bears mounted a miraculous comeback against the Packers that had fans on the edge of their seats at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The home team trailed 16-6 with just over two minutes left.

A wild series of events — chief among them a successful onside kick — allowed the Bears to force overtime, setting the stage for Williams’ game-winning touchdown pass to DJ Moore to seal a stunning 22-16 comeback victory.

One angle of the play showed Williams putting his hands in his pockets instantly after releasing the 46-yard bomb to Moore. Even announcer Tony Romo noticed that Williams seemingly “knew it when he let it go.”

Caleb bomb & immediately putting his hands in his pockets like he knows it’s a TD 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KYhv6K6Kmr — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 21, 2025

Romo compared Williams to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, who is known for celebrating a shot or turning around prior to seeing the ball to go through the net. The difference is that Williams’ rendition came on a game-winner. He celebrated even further after Moore came up with the catch.

Williams finished 19/34 for 250 yards with 2 touchdowns. He also pulled off what will be the crown jewel of Caleb Williams highlight reels for years to come.