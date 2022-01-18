Cam Akers addresses taunt in message to Budda Baker after game

Cam Akers addressed his taunt of Budda Baker in a message sent for the Arizona Cardinals safety after Monday night’s playoff game.

Akers was tackled by Baker late in the third quarter of Monday night’s NFC Wild Card game on a run in the red zone. Baker dove head-first at Akers and suffered a concussion while making the tackle.

Akers was fired up and/or ticked off after the play and taunted Baker, who was on the ground (video here).

Some Cardinals players were upset with Akers over the way he was acting given their teammates was lying on the field with an injury.

After the game, Akers shared his well-wishes for Baker. He also said he didn’t know Baker was hurt at the time he did the taunt.

Prays up to Budda 🙏🏾 . I didn’t know he was hurt after the play but I have nothing but respect for him . — Cam akers (@thereal_cam3) January 18, 2022

Baker was diagnosed with a concussion and taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Akers, a second-round pick in 2020, was playing in his second game of the season. He suffered a torn Achilles tendon in August but somehow managed to return in January. He had 17 carries for 55 yards in his Los Angeles Rams’ 34-11 win.